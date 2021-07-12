Walleye Trading LLC Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.91. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $261.65 and a 12 month high of $390.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

