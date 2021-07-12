Walleye Trading LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 110.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 130,720 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

