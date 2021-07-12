Walleye Trading LLC Invests $598,000 in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TZPSU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,456,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,502,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,482,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZPSU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 11,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,081. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.