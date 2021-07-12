Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $799,000 Investment in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCAXU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

OCA Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,387. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

