Walleye Trading LLC Purchases 3,821 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $102,863,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $78.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.