Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNRH traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.69. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,041. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

