Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.