Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waters were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $369.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $185.09 and a 1 year high of $369.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

