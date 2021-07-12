WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $293.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

WD-40 stock opened at $255.03 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WD-40 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

