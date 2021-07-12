Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Twilio (TWLO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently:

7/12/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $410.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Twilio is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Twilio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.41. 1,308,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,492. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.32 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

