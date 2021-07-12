Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,991 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 178.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

