Weld Capital Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

