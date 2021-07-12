Weld Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,706,000 after acquiring an additional 139,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $236.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.21. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

