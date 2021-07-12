Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

BFAM opened at $154.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

