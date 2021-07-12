Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,915 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,142,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,583,130 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

DASH opened at $180.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.