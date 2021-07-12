Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $703,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387 over the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

