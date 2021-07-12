Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

