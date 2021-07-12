Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $63.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $221,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

