White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for 11.1% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $84,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,065,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,252,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 390.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:WTM traded down $9.41 on Monday, hitting $1,123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,325. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,167.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 251.28 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

