Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.78.

NYSE:WLL opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

