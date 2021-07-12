William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

