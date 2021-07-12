Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) PT Raised to GBX 254 at Barclays

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRW. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 264.90 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.06. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 269 ($3.51). The firm has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.