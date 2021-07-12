Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,516,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.2% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $949.13. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,973. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $566.21 and a fifty-two week high of $960.87. The firm has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $866.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

