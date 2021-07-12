Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 83,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $179,575,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.49. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,406. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,047,709. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

