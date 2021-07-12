Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 83,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,078,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $179,575,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.49. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,406. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.57.
ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,047,709. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
