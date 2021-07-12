Woodline Partners LP Sells 189,010 Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Woodline Partners LP cut its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,010 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PACE remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

