Woodline Partners LP Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.16% of The Cooper Companies worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,302. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.83 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.06.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

