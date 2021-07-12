Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

WRDLY opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. Worldline has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

