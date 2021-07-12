Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

WRDLY opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73. Worldline has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

