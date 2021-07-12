Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $33,692.11

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $33,692.11 or 0.99989081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.64 billion and approximately $146.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00039977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007342 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 197,075 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

