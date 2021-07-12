XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.90 and last traded at $88.90. Approximately 1,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,399,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $790,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,922 shares of company stock worth $18,002,391. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in XPEL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

