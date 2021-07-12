Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $1,658,881.48 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP David Flinton sold 13,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $1,658,881.48.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 641,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $121.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

