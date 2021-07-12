Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report sales of $142.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.54 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $604.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $706.70 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,262. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 572,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,846. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

