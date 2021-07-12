Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.91 billion and the lowest is $7.52 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $30.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after acquiring an additional 362,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,421. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 1.71.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

