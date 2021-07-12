Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $560.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.