Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce $185.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.48 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $176.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $762.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.63 million to $778.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $835.25 million, with estimates ranging from $769.39 million to $903.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.89, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

