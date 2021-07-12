Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report sales of $256.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.62 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $242.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

