Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.26 Million

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce $545.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.57 million and the highest is $548.20 million. Rexnord posted sales of $449.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 93,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Rexnord by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXN opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.