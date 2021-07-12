Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post sales of $55.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $231.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $248.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

