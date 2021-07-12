Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,989. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.65. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

