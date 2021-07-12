Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $5.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $5.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.29 and the lowest is $5.09. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $21.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $21.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $23.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.10.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $250.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.26. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

