Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.70. 6,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,508. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 265,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.