Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.90. Emerson Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.