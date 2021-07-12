Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 48,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.