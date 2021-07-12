Zacks: Analysts Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report $18.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.51 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $11.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $79.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.36 billion to $84.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $91.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.73 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.86. The company had a trading volume of 342,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360,924. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.62.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.