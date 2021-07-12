Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post sales of $170.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.30 million to $174.20 million. Trustmark posted sales of $177.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $647.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $653.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.40 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of TRMK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.67. 209,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $21,168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Trustmark by 69.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 201,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 187,466 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

