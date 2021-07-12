Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.59. 7,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

