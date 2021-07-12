Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 92,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

