Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. 1,059,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,888. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 237.73, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

