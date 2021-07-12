Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.84. 2,420,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,982 shares of company stock worth $14,425,537. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

