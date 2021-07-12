Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report $86.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the highest is $90.97 million. Euronav reported sales of $404.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $510.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $543.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $821.28 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $889.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EURN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 197,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 696,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $3,682,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $8.96. 1,308,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

