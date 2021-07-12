Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.70). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.41. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

